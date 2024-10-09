Cabinet Approves Extension of Fortified Rice Scheme to Combat Anaemia Until December 2028

The Union cabinet has extended the free fortified rice scheme under PMGKAY until December 2028, costing ₹17,082 crore. This initiative supports the government’s Anaemia Mukt Bharat plan to fight anaemia and nutrient deficiencies. Fortified rice will be distributed through various public schemes, benefiting many people, especially vulnerable groups, as rice is a staple for 65% of India’s population.

Good News for Nutritional Welfare: Free Fortified Rice Scheme Extended Until 2028

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the nutritional landscape of the country, the **Union Cabinet** has given the green light for the extension of the **free fortified rice scheme** under the **Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)**. Announced by **Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw** on Wednesday, this initiative will now run from July 2024 until December 2028, with an estimated total cost of ₹17,082 crore.

Fully Funded by the Government

Vaishnaw emphasized that this initiative will remain a central sector scheme, “fully funded by the Government of India under PMGKAY’s food subsidy programme.” This highlights the commitment of the government to ensure a steady supply of fortified rice to those in need.

Combatting Nutritional Deficiencies

This extension is closely aligned with the government’s **Anaemia Mukt Bharat** initiative, which aims to fight **anaemia** and micronutrient deficiencies across the nation, a cause that has captured the attention of health advocates everywhere.

Wide Distribution Channels

The fortified rice will be distributed through various channels including the **Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS)**, the **Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS)**, and the **PM POSHAN scheme** (formerly known as the mid-day meal scheme) in all states and union territories. This ensures that aid reaches the most vulnerable populations efficiently.

A Phased Implementation

Back in April 2022, the **Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA)** approved a phased implementation of the rice fortification scheme across the country. As of March 2024, all three phases have been successfully completed, making fortified rice available through all its designated schemes.

A Nationwide Issue

According to the **National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)** conducted between 2019 and 2021, **anaemia** continues to be a pressing issue across India, affecting children, women, and men from various demographic backgrounds. Notably, deficiencies in not just iron but also **Vitamin B12** and **folic acid** pose ongoing public health challenges.

The Power of Food Fortification

Globally, food fortification has proven to be an effective strategy for combatting anaemia and other health complications arising from micronutrient deficiencies, particularly among vulnerable groups. Given that rice is a staple consumed by approximately 65% of the Indian population, it stands out as an ideal medium for delivering essential nutrients.

How Fortification Works

The process of fortification involves blending regular custom-milled rice with enriched rice kernels containing iron, folic acid, and Vitamin B12, adhering to the standards set by the **Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)**. This meticulous process ensures that the fortified rice not only meets safety standards but also enhances public health outcomes.