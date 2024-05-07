Vande Bharat Metro trains to be launched for inter-city travel by year-end, Kapurthala Rail Factory to construct

In Short:

Indian Railways will soon roll out Vande Bharat metro trains from Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory to serve inter-city and suburban routes. The 12-coach trains can be extended to 16 and will cost less due to domestic manufacturing. Over 400 trains are expected to be ordered, with a focus on connecting over 125 cities. This move aims to achieve self-sufficiency and reduce dependence on imports in India.

The Exciting Arrival of India’s Vande Bharat Metro Trains

NEW DELHI: The first of India’s Vande Bharat metro trains will roll out from Indian Railways’ Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory later this year, with the train’s prototype ready for trials.

Connecting India’s Rapidly Expanding Routes

The 12-coach trains, which can be extended to 16 if required, will serve India’s rapidly expanding inter-city and suburban routes. In the first two years after the prototype is approved, 50 such trains are expected to be introduced to enhance connectivity.

The made-in-India trains will take India into a select global club of metro train rolling stock makers, dominated by countries in Europe, South Korea, China, and Canada.

Larger Orders and Cost Savings

Subsequently, the Railways will place larger orders of over 400 trains, requiring investments worth ₹50,000 crore over the next few years in manufacturing units. Domestic manufacturing will significantly reduce costs, making it one of the most cost-effective metro systems globally.

According to an insider, “These trains are first being manufactured for domestic consumption to connect over 125 cities covering short distances between 100-250 km.”

Towards Self-Reliance

Saurabh Agarwal, a partner with EY Investment Growth Group, highlights the importance of localization in achieving self-reliance. He mentioned that this approach will create more jobs, foster research and development, and reduce dependence on imports.

Modern Amenities and Future Plans

The Vande Bharat metro trains will feature all modern amenities available on Vande Bharat trains. They will have a maximum speed of 120-160 km per hour, catering to general passengers and daily commuters.

The Vande Bharat metro is part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, with plans for three versions of Vande Bharat semi-high-speed trains to be launched to revolutionize rail travel in India.

With the first chair car version of Vande Bharat already operational on several routes, the new metro versions are expected to roll out later this year.

Published: 07 May 2024, 06:00 AM IST