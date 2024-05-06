Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea all set to join Rs 96,317 cr spectrum auction

Telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have applied to bid for a Rs 96,317-crore spectrum auction starting from June 6. The government will auction eight spectrum bands, with all frequencies valued at the same base price. Successful bidders will have 20 years to pay for the spectrum, with an option to surrender it after 10 years. Ownership details of applicants will be published on May 10.

Telecom Operators Submit Applications for Rs 96,317-Crore Spectrum Auction

New Delhi: Telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have submitted their applications for the upcoming spectrum auction with a base price of Rs 96,317 crore. The auction is scheduled to start from June 6, as per official sources.

Key Details:

The auction will include eight spectrum bands for mobile phone services.

All available spectrum in the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz, 2,500 MHz, 3,300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands will be part of the auction.

The total frequencies being auctioned are valued at Rs 96,317 crore at the base price.

Successful bidders will be assigned the spectrum for a 20-year period and will have the option to make payments in 20 equal annual instalments. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also provided an option to surrender the acquired spectrum after a minimum period of 10 years.

Important Dates: