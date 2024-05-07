Who has the most budget-friendly data voucher in India?

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL offer affordable data vouchers for customers. Each telco has its most affordable option – Airtel at Rs 19 for 1GB, Jio at Rs 15 for 1GB, BSNL at Rs 16 for 2GB, and Vodafone Idea at Rs 17 for unlimited data from 12 AM to 6 AM or Rs 19 for 1GB. All vouchers require an active prepaid plan.

Various leading telecom operators in India, namely Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), provide affordable data vouchers to their customers. These data vouchers are designed for users who need additional data beyond their regular plan’s fair usage policy limit. They come with varying validity periods and data allowances, with the more economical ones generally having shorter durations and lesser data benefits. Let’s explore the most budget-friendly data vouchers offered by each of these telecom companies.

Note: These data vouchers require an active base prepaid plan to function.

Bharti Airtel’s Most Affordable Data Voucher

Bharti Airtel‘s most cost-effective data voucher is priced at Rs 19. It provides 1GB of data with a validity of 1 day.

Reliance Jio’s Most Affordable Data Voucher

Reliance Jio‘s most affordable data voucher is available for Rs 15. It offers 1GB of data with validity matching the user’s active plan.

BSNL Most Affordable Data Voucher

BSNL‘s most economical data voucher is priced at Rs 16, delivering 2GB of data and valid for 1 day of service.

Vodafone Idea Most Affordable Data Voucher

Vodafone Idea‘s cheapest data voucher is priced at Rs 17, providing unlimited data usage between 12 AM and 6 AM. Alternatively, their traditional data voucher at Rs 19 offers 1GB of data for 1 day, similar to Airtel’s offering.

It’s noteworthy that all major telecom operators present their most economical traditional data vouchers under Rs 20, catering to customers across the nation.