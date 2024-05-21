US-based Netgear considers local manufacturing, eyes PLI scheme

Netgear, a networking solutions provider, is considering setting up a manufacturing facility in India to benefit from the government’s PLI scheme. The CEO believes local manufacturing will lead to faster growth. The company is also expanding its R&D facility in Bengaluru and plans to invest in the Indian market. India currently contributes 10% to Netgear’s revenues, with a focus on education, hospitality, and retail sectors for growth.

Netgear Plans to Set Up Manufacturing Facility in India

NEW DELHI: Netgear, a networking solutions provider, is looking to establish a manufacturing facility in line with the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, and take advantage of the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

“Having success in this (Indian) market, we are actively investigating (domestic manufacturing) it,” said Charles Prober, Chief Executive Officer, Netgear.

New Leadership and Growth Strategy

Prober took over the company’s top role in January this year. He mentioned that manufacturing products locally would unlock faster growth and the company is evaluating the ambitious production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme under the Make in India strategy.

Telecom companies have already invested significantly under the PLI scheme introduced by the Centre for telecom and networking products.

Expansion Plans and Market Growth

Netgear recently expanded its research and development (R&D) facility in Bengaluru and has long-term strategies, including incremental investment in the Indian market.

“We are expanding our sales team. By the end of this year, we are targeting to be present directly in more than 30 cities in India,” added Prober.

Market Presence and Revenue Contribution

Currently, the India business contributes 10% or $75 million of Netgear’s overall $750 million revenues. The company competes with the likes of Cisco, HPE, Juniper, and D-Link with close to 20% year-over-year growth in India.

Focus on Innovation and Sectors

Netgear is focusing on education, hospitality, and retail sectors and has unveiled low-latency Wi-Fi 7 technology-based routers, as well as offers point of sales (PoS) solutions and multi-gig power over ethernet (PoE) switches.