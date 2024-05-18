Telecom secy advocates high-speed tech for sustainable development

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal urged industry players to utilize high-speed data for sustainable development at the World Telecom and Information Society Day event. He emphasized the importance of 5G and upcoming 6G technologies for areas like weather, smart cities, and resource management. Mittal highlighted the success of schemes supporting entrepreneurs in utilizing technologies for problem-solving. He also mentioned the establishment of 100 5G use cases labs for encouraging development in this area.

Telecom Secretary Emphasizes on High-Speed Data for Sustainable Development

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal urged industry players to leverage high-speed data for sustainable development during the World Telecom and Information Society Day event organized by the Department of Telecom. Mittal highlighted the significant increase in data speed, reaching around 76 megabits per second (Mbps) from 13-14 Mbps 5-7 years ago.

Mittal emphasized the importance of embracing 5G technology and its use cases, mentioning that neglecting these advancements could render large investments futile. He pointed out that the features of 5G and upcoming 6G technologies should be applied in various sectors such as weather forecasting, smart cities, resource management, and satellite imaging.

Expressing satisfaction with the response from startups, Mittal credited initiatives like the Digital Communication Innovation Square (DCIS) and Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) for supporting entrepreneurs in leveraging technology to address various challenges.

Mittal also highlighted the establishment of 100 5G use cases labs across the country, offering opportunities for industry players to collaborate in the development of 5G applications and use cases.