Flexential to Open Fifth Data Center in Denver, Expanding Presence in Colorado

US data center company Flexential has revealed its plans to establish a new facility in Denver, Colorado. The company aims to develop its fifth data center and colocation facility in the Denver area to meet the growing demand for data center services and connectivity in the region.

Features and Capacity

Situated in Parker, Colorado, the new facility covers a vast area of 17 acres and is powered by Core Electric, offering a capacity of 22.5 MW. Flexential has highlighted that this facility will be its largest in Denver, serving as a hub for technology and innovation.

The new Denver facility is equipped with the latest data center design features, providing high-density colocation services in a structure designed to meet customers’ sustainability and efficiency needs. This expansion will bring Flexential‘s total footprint and capacity in Denver to 759,000 square feet and 49.4 MW, respectively.

With the addition of this facility, Flexential now operates a total of 42 data centers, offering enhanced access to the FlexAnywhere Platform’s interconnection capabilities, including the recently introduced Flexential Fabric.

New Denver Facility

“Flexential is strategically expanding its presence in data center markets nationwide, and our growth in Denver underscores our commitment to driving industry innovation and meeting customer demands,” stated Flexential. “The new Denver facility represents a key component of our strategy to enhance Denver’s technology sector with state-of-the-art computing solutions that are scalable and innovative. This project demonstrates our dedication to providing cutting-edge, high-density, and sustainable computing infrastructure to support the evolving digital requirements of enterprise clients.”

National Expansion Strategy

The expansion in Denver is part of Flexential‘s recent growth initiatives across the United States, including the addition of 110 MW in important markets such as Atlanta, Georgia, and Portland, Oregon.

The new Denver facility is scheduled to begin leasing in the second half of 2024, with an official opening planned for 2026. It will become Flexential‘s fifth and largest data center in Denver, Colorado.