Learn about Microsoft’s latest Copilot + PCs release: All the information you need!

In Short:

Microsoft introduced Copilot + PCs at a special event, claiming they are the fastest and most intelligent Windows PCs ever made, outperforming Apple’s MacBook Air by up to 58%. Features include Recall for remembering things on your PC, AI-powered image generation, integration with popular apps like Adobe, gaming with Cephable, and tools like LiquidText and Live Captions. Copilot puts advanced AI models at your fingertips for a seamless user experience.

Microsoft Unveils Copilot + PCs: The Fastest and Most Intelligent Windows PCs

Microsoft, in a special event held on May 20, 2024, at the Microsoft Campus, introduced Copilot + PCs. These new Windows PCs are touted as the fastest and most intelligent PCs ever created by the tech giant. With AI capabilities integrated, Copilot + PCs offer a range of features that set them apart from other PCs. Let’s delve into the details.

Why Choose Copilot + PC?

One of the key features highlighted by Microsoft is that Copilot + PCs achieve unprecedented performance levels by being “connected to and enhanced by the large language models (LLMs) running in our Azure Cloud in concert with small language models (SLMs).” During the event, Microsoft claimed that Copilot + PC laptops outperform Apple’s MacBook Air 15-inch by up to 58% in sustained multithread performance.

Recall Instantly

Microsoft introduced an intriguing AI feature called ‘Recall’ that aims to help users easily locate previously accessed information on their PCs. With Recall, users can access a comprehensive history of their PC activities in a manner that mimics photographic memory. This information is stored locally on the PC for privacy reasons.

Cocreate: Windows Now Empowers AI-Powered Image Generation

Copilot + PC brings AI capabilities to applications like Paint and Photos, allowing users to generate images using brush strokes and texts. Users can reimagine their photos by applying different styles and effects to create unique images.

AI for Popular Apps

Microsoft has integrated AI functionalities into popular applications like Adobe apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom, and Express. Deep integration with apps like DaVinci Resolve and CapCut enhances video editing capabilities with AI-powered features.

Cephable

With Cephable, users can play games using head movement on Copilot + PCs, offering a new level of interaction.

LiquidText

LiquidText on Copilot + PCs enables users to make smarter annotations to documents using on-device AI features that prioritize data privacy.

djay Pro

djay Pro on Copilot + PCs leverages AI for remixing tracks, providing users with enhanced mixing capabilities.

Live Captions

Live Captions on Copilot + PCs offer real-time audio translations across applications, supporting over 40 languages for improved accessibility.

Windows Studio Effects

Windows Studio Effects enhance visual and audio quality for a better user experience, with features like Portrait Light and voice focus improvements.

Copilot

Copilot serves as a powerful AI assistant accessible with a dedicated Copilot key, offering advanced AI models for various tasks. The inclusion of the Snapdragon X Elite chip ensures high performance and efficiency for Copilot + PCs.

Overall, Copilot + PCs aim to revolutionize the Windows PC experience by combining AI capabilities with cutting-edge performance and efficiency, presenting a strong contender in the market.