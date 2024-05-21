Orange Jordan Introduces FTTR and Wi-Fi 6 Technology

Orange Jordan has introduced cutting-edge Fiber technologies – Fiber to the Room (FTTR) and Wi-Fi 6 – offering customers high-speed and top-quality internet service directly to individual rooms. This innovation aligns with Orange’s goal of providing the latest digital services in Jordan. The company has covered 1 million households with Orange Fiber, ensuring stable connections for all family members with the introduction of FTTR service.



Orange Jordan has introduced cutting-edge Fiber technologies – Fiber to the Room (FTTR) and Wi-Fi 6 – to enhance the internet experience for its customers. FTTR delivers high-speed fiber optic internet directly to individual rooms within a building. “Both technologies have significantly improved Internet services,” Orange Jordan stated in an official release.

Orange FTTR Service

Orange Jordan unveiled these technologies at a recent press conference at the Orange Training Center. This initiative is part of Orange’s commitment to providing the latest digital services in the Jordanian market.

Orange was the first to offer speeds of up to 10,000 Mbps in Jordan and the region in 2023, along with introducing Wi-Fi 5 in 2019. The new Orange Fiber Service now includes an FTTR Fiber Box and two FTTR Extenders with Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Expansion and Coverage

Orange has expanded its Orange Fiber coverage to 1 million households across main cities and most governorates. The introduction of Wi-Fi 6 promises unparalleled speeds, support for multiple connected devices, comprehensive coverage within homes, and reduced response times.

Stable Connections for Every Household

The FTTR service, with a dedicated fiber optic network connecting each room in a house, ensures a strong and stable internet connection for all family members, according to the official release.

Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan made history as the first telecom operator to launch 5G services in Amman. It is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, operating in 26 countries worldwide and serving approximately 4.1 million customers in Jordan.