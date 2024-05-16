Ooredoo plans to lay 2Africa subsea cable in Oman

Ooredoo Oman, part of Ooredoo Group, has signed an agreement for the 2Africa Cable System landing in Barka and Salalah, the largest subsea cable system in the world. This system will connect over 3 billion people in 33 countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe. Ooredoo emphasized the strategic importance of the landing sites and commitment to providing robust connectivity for all operators in Oman.



Ooredoo Oman, a subsidiary of the Ooredoo Group, has reached an agreement for the landing of the 2Africa Cable System in Barka and Salalah. This agreement marks the most extensive subsea cable system landing in the Sultanate of Oman to date, Ooredoo announced this week.

2Africa Cable System Overview

The 2Africa Cable System, spanning 45,000 km, will be the largest subsea cable system in the world. Upon completion, it will connect over 3 billion people in 33 countries across three continents: Africa, Asia, and Europe, according to the official release.

The 2Africa consortium consists of Bayobab, center3, China Mobile International, Meta, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone Group, and WIOCC. Alcatel Submarine Networks is handling the manufacturing and installation of the cable.

Ooredoo Oman emphasized the significance of the landing agreements for 2Africa, stating, “After previously landing SMW-5 and TGN Gulf in Oman, landing the 2Africa cable represents a further step in our vision to be the neutral partner of choice for landing submarine cable systems and supporting Ooredoo to become a truly global connectivity player in the coming years.”

Strategic Landing Sites

Ooredoo said the selected landing sites, Salalah and Barka, have been strategically chosen, with Salalah emerging as a key submarine cable landing hub in southern Oman. Ooredoo Oman will develop completely new landing infrastructure at both locations, with a commitment to its maintenance in the coming decades.

“This new infrastructure will be entirely different from any other submarine cable system currently landing in Oman, ensuring robust connectivity and access for all operators in the country,” Ooredoo Oman added.

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries.