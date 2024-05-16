BSNL’s New 4G Site in Kolkata Goes Live: Report

In Short:

BSNL has launched its indigenous 4G network in Kolkata’s Ballygunge Telephone Exchange. The whole of Bengal is set to be covered in the coming weeks. The launch was delayed due to technical issues but is now supplied by Tejas Network and integrated by TCS. BSNL received 4G and 5G spectrum from the government. It plans to deploy 4G in 1 lakh sites nationwide over the next 2 years. Promotions include bonus data offers and free 4G SIMs to attract users.

BSNL Launches Indigenous 4G Site in Kolkata

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has successfully launched an indigenous 4G site at the Ballygunge Telephone Exchange in Kolkata. The launch event took place on Wednesday, as reported by thestatesman.

Expansion Plans in Bengal

In the upcoming weeks and months, BSNL is planning to expand its indigenous 4G network to cover the entire state of Bengal. The state-run telecom operator has been conducting trials in Punjab to assess the capabilities of the homegrown technology.

Key Partnerships

Tejas Network has begun supplying the Radio Access Network (RAN) technology, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is acting as the systems integrator (SI) for this project. The launch was initially delayed due to core issues with the technology provided by C-DoT (Centre for Development of Technology).

Government Initiative

The Government of India (GoI) mandated BSNL to utilize indigenous technology for the deployment of 4G/5G networks, as there were no Indian companies with proven technology or equipment at that time. BSNL has recently acquired 4G and 5G spectrum from the government as part of a relief package.

Future Plans

BSNL aims to deploy 4G across 1 lakh targeted sites nationwide over the next 2 years. While some sites with foreign vendor technology are operational, the coverage is limited, resulting in few users accessing the BSNL 4G network. To attract more users, BSNL has introduced offers such as bonus data on 4G SIM upgrades and free 4G SIMs for new customers.

Competition Challenges

Over the years, BSNL has lost customers to private telecom operators due to a lack of 4G coverage. The company is now focusing on addressing coverage gaps to regain competitiveness in the market.