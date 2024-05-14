Top up your energy with yearly mobile plans in India

Analysts expect a 20-25% increase in mobile tariffs in India soon, after the formation of the central government on June 4, 2024. Consumers may need to opt for annual recharge plans to handle the price hike. Telcos like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance Jio are expected to lead the increases. Consumers may also need to consider the potential impact on unlimited 5G data offers.

The mobile tariff hikes in India are expected to be implemented soon, with analysts predicting a 20-25% increase. Following the conclusion of the central elections, the telecom industry is preparing for potential changes in pricing. The announcement of the new central government is scheduled for June 4, 2024. It is anticipated that Bharti Airtel will lead the tariff hikes, followed by Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio.

Consider Opting for Annual Recharge Plans

Considering the upcoming changes, opting for annual recharge plans may be a wise decision to protect yourself from inflation. However, there are factors to consider before making a decision.

If you choose an annual validity plan, you will need to utilize it for an extended period. It is important to be content with the benefits offered, even if the telcos introduce more attractive plans after the hike. Subscribers of Airtel or Jio should be aware that the unlimited 5G data offer may be modified or discontinued in the future.

While telcos may eventually start charging for 5G services, the demand for this technology remains limited among consumers. Recharging with long-term validity plans is recommended, even if you currently have an active plan. Some telcos allow recharge queuing, so it is advisable to stay informed about this feature.

