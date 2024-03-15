Top 3 Must-See Crime Thrillers & Series on Streaming Platforms

Thriller fans looking for gripping stories can check out these top criminal drama series on OTT platforms. “Bron/Broen” follows detectives solving cross-border crimes, “Line Of Duty” delves into police corruption, and “The Devil’s Hour” explores mysterious occurrences at 3:33 a.m. With intense investigations and unexpected twists, these series are a must-watch for fans of thrillers. Watch on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix for an adrenaline-pumping experience.



In the world of entertainment, thriller enthusiasts are always on the lookout for captivating stories, intriguing mysteries, and nail-biting suspense. Here are three top criminal drama thrillers and series available on OTT platforms that are sure to keep you hooked:

Bron/Broen (The Bridge)

A dead body is found at the center of the Oresund Bridge, linking Copenhagen, Denmark, and Malmo, Sweden. This mysterious incident leads the police forces of both cities to join forces in search of the killer. The unlikely pairing of Saga Noren and Martin Rohde brings together different personalities in this Scandinavian masterpiece. Follow these detectives as they work together to solve a series of cross-border crimes, making it a must-watch for thriller fans.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Line Of Duty

“Line Of Duty” delves into corruption within the police force through the perspective of AC-12, an anti-corruption unit. With its unpredictable plot twists and high-stakes investigations, “Line of Duty” has become a fan favorite among thriller enthusiasts. This is undeniably one of the most gripping criminal dramas available on OTT platforms.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Devil’s Hour

“The Devil’s Hour” explores the unexplained occurrences that happen every night at 3:33 a.m., also known as “the devil’s hour.” With an intriguing storyline and a touch of the supernatural, this series keeps viewers on their toes until the very end.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Immerse yourself in gripping narratives, in-depth character studies, and unexpected plot twists as you delve into the world of crime and investigation with these captivating series.