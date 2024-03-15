Motorola to Launch Moto Edge 50 in India on April 3: Report

In Short:

Motorola is gearing up to launch the new Moto Edge 50 smartphone in India, possibly on April 3, 2024. The device has been spotted on various certification platforms and will likely launch in different variants, including a possible Edge 50 Pro. It is expected to feature a 4500mAh battery, 125W fast wired charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and a curved screen display. The current Moto Edge 40 is available in India starting at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor with a dual-camera setup and IP68 rating.







Motorola to Launch Moto Edge 50 in India

Motorola to Launch Moto Edge 50 in India

Anticipated Launch of Moto Edge 50

Motorola is expected to introduce a new smartphone called Moto Edge 50 in India soon, with reports suggesting an official launch date of April 3, 2024. Building on the success of its predecessor, Moto Edge 40, it is highly likely that Motorola will bring the Edge 50 to the market.

Certification and Market Expansion

The anticipation surrounding the Moto Edge 50 is fueled by its appearances on various certification platforms such as IMEI, FCC, BIS, and TDRA. According to MySmartPrice, Motorola may release the device not only in India but also in the UAE and other international markets.

Continued Expansion in the Indian Market

Motorola has recently launched several new devices in the Indian market under the G series, including the Moto G34 5G, Moto G24 Power, and Moto G04, all of which are budget-friendly options.

Watch: Moto G34 Review

Expected Features of Moto Edge 50

The Moto Edge 50 is anticipated to be launched in multiple variants, possibly including a Moto Edge 50 Pro. It is expected to feature a 4500mAh battery with support for up to 125W fast charging (wired) and 50W wireless charging. The device is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and may have a curved screen display.

Current Offering: Moto Edge 40

The Moto Edge 40 is currently available in India, starting at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device sports a dual-camera setup on the rear (50MP+13MP) and a single 32MP front camera. In terms of battery, it comes with a 4400mAh battery and is IP68 rated.





