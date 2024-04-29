Tejas Networks Eyes Expansion Beyond BSNL: Report

In Short:

Tejas Networks, a Tata Group-owned company, is providing telecom gear to BSNL for 4G rollout. They are also exploring opportunities beyond BSNL by engaging in PoCs with potential customers in India and hoping to expand internationally. Tejas has shipped equipment for 10,000 BSNL sites and plans to deploy in 90,000 sites in the next 3-4 quarters. They are also working on the largest deployment of indigenous IP/MPLS routers in India for BSNL’s network.

Tejas Networks Eyes Expansion Beyond BSNL in India and Internationally

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, is collaborating with Tejas Networks to source telecom gear for the rollout of indigenous 4G services. Tejas Networks, a company owned by the Tata Group, is currently providing Radio Access Network (RAN) products to BSNL. However, Tejas Networks is aiming to expand its horizons beyond BSNL and engage with more customers in the telecom industry.

Looking Beyond BSNL

Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer and Whole Time Director of Tejas Networks, revealed that the company is actively involved in multiple Proof of Concepts (PoCs) with potential customers. This indicates that Tejas Networks is already exploring opportunities beyond BSNL. Roy shared these insights during the Q4 FY24 post-earnings call.

Exploring Opportunities

Tejas Networks is currently focused on opportunities within India, where their radios are deployed as part of critical infrastructure and are undergoing testing by various telecom companies. The company also has plans to venture into international markets in the future, leveraging successful trials with Indian clients.

Major Equipment Shipments

During the fourth quarter, Tejas Networks dispatched a substantial amount of equipment for 4G/5G RAN to be utilized in the BSNL network. Over 10,000 sites have received the equipment, with plans to deploy the remaining equipment for 90,000 sites in the next three to four quarters. Additionally, Tejas Networks has been involved in the largest deployment of indigenous IP/MPLS routers in the country, specifically for BSNL’s MAAN network.

Integration with C-DoT Core

According to ET, Arnob Roy highlighted that while the RAN equipment from Tejas Networks is being deployed in various zones for BSNL, the C-DoT core is not yet present. In sites without the C-DoT core, the RAN equipment is being integrated into the existing core infrastructure. Once the C-DoT core is established, the equipment will seamlessly integrate with the new core network.