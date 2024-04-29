Jio AirFiber showing strong growth in India’s market

In Short:

Reliance Jio is expanding its 5G FWA service called Jio AirFiber in 5900 cities and towns in India, leading in availability compared to competitors. Customers are using an average of 13GB data daily on the service. Jio aims to cover the entire country soon. New customers can avail of a 50-day free service offer. Jio has 108+ million mobile subscribers using its 5G services.

Reliance Jio’s Jio AirFiber Witnesses Healthy Expansion in India

Reliance Jio, a leading telecom operator in India, has been making significant strides in expanding its 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service known as Jio AirFiber. Currently, the service is available in 5900 cities and towns across the country, surpassing its competitors in terms of availability.

Strong Customer Demand and Engagement

The rapid expansion of Jio AirFiber has been met with a positive response from customers. In its Q4 FY24 performance report, Reliance Industries highlighted the strong demand and engagement with Jio AirFiber’s unique proposition as an entertainment-focused product with high-quality broadband connectivity.

On average, Jio AirFiber subscribers are consuming 13GB of data daily, which is 30% higher than JioFiber users. The service aims to cater to areas where deploying traditional fiber infrastructure is challenging, expanding Jio’s broadband reach across the country.

Promotional Offers and Future Plans

To promote Jio AirFiber, the company is offering a 50-day free trial known as the Dhan Dhana Dhan 50-day free service offer to new customers opting for JioAirFiber or JioFiber connections. Additionally, Jio AirFiberPlus subscribers will enjoy triple the normal speeds for a two-month period.

Jio’s goal is to extend the availability of AirFiber service nationwide in the coming quarters, leveraging its 5G SA network infrastructure. The company’s rapid expansion in the 5G FWA space is supported by the widespread availability of 5G connectivity in various parts of India.

5G Mobile Services

In the mobile segment, Reliance Jio serves over 108 million subscribers with its 5G services, solidifying its position as a key player in the Indian telecom industry.