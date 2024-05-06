T5 Data Centers Expands to Chicago with 480 MW Campus

T5 Data Centers is planning to build a new data center campus in Grayslake, Illinois, to meet the growing demand for cloud and AI workloads. The 160-acre site will support up to 480 MW of IT capacity. Construction will start immediately, with 60 MW expected to be ready by Q4 2027. The location offers tax incentives, a strong labor pool, connectivity, and power availability, making it an ideal choice for data center expansion.



T5 Data Centers has announced plans to expand its footprint with the development of a new data center campus in Grayslake, Illinois, located 40 miles northwest of Chicago. The 160-acre site will support up to 480 megawatts (MW) of critical IT capacity across multiple data center buildings. T5 says it will offer customers build-to-suit data center capacity options ranging from powered shell to full turnkey delivery, integrating T5’s construction and operations services.

Grayslake Campus

“The new Grayslake campus represents a major investment by T5 Data Centers to meet the growing demand for large-scale data center capacity to support cloud and artificial intelligence workloads,” said T5 Data Centers.

“The site’s location is perfectly positioned between major data center hubs of the northern Chicago suburbs and southeastern Wisconsin, providing an ideal connection point. The Chicagoland market continues to be one of the premier markets to build and operate data centers due to attractive tax incentives, a robust labor pool, established connectivity, and power availability,” T5 added.

Development Work

The company said development will begin immediately, targeting the first 60 MW of data center capacity in Q4 2027. An onsite electrical substation will provide efficient and redundant utility power.

“T5 Data Centers‘ data center business is structured to support our customers’ design, build, and fit-out preferences, uniquely allowing them to select the operations model that best fits their business requirements now and as they evolve in the future,” said T5 Data Centers.

According to the company, the Grayslake development aligns with its strategy to focus on select large-scale campuses while continuing to offer construction services and facilities management across the US and Europe.