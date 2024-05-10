O2 Slovakia enhances 5G network coverage with expansion

In Short:

O2 Slovakia has expanded its 5G network coverage in Slovakia, covering 223 new cities and towns since the beginning of 2024. As of April 15, 76.5 percent of the country’s population can use the 5G network. The operator is focused on providing better experiences for its customers and is progressing faster in network modernisation through sharing mobile network technology. The number of customers with compatible 5G devices is increasing every month.



O2 Slovakia announced that it has further expanded the coverage of its 5G network as it is in the middle of modernising its network infrastructure. O2’s network has been modernised and upgraded in the surroundings of Zlate Moravce, Zarnovica, Komarno, Sabinov, and Brezno, the telco announced recently.

Network Expansion

O2 stated that since the beginning of 2024, it has covered 223 new cities and towns, bringing the total number of 5G network sites to 1,232 in Slovakia. As of April 15, 76.5 percent of the country’s population could use the 5G network, up from 70.1 percent in January 2024, TelecomTalk reported.

“In the last three months, we have significantly expanded the coverage of our 5G network. We have brought high-speed connection even to areas where it was not available until now. Expanding O2‘s state-of-the-art mobile network continues to be a top priority to ensure even better experiences for our customers,” said O2.

Customer Focus

The operator emphasised that its agreement on sharing mobile network technology is enabling it to progress faster in the modernisation of the network.

O2 Slovakia noted that every month, the number of customers with a compatible 5G device is increasing. In April 2024, the share of these devices on the O2 network was 26.9 percent, up from 24.3 percent in December 2023.