Vodafone Idea CEO prioritizes 4G expansion and 5G rollout

Vodafone Idea (Vi) CEO Akshaya Moondra announced the success of the Rs 18,000 crore FPO, subscribed 7 times, showing investor trust. Vi aims for growth with customer-centric initiatives like digital assets, connected TV, and Cloud gaming services. It has been praised for voice quality and data speed. Future plans include 4G expansion and 5G rollout to maintain service quality. Moondra thanked customers for support.

Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Akshaya Moondra has informed the company’s customers that it has achieved a significant milestone with the recently concluded Rs 18,000 crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO), which was subscribed 7 times, reflecting the trust and confidence of investors in the brand Vi.

“We are ready for a new chapter of growth and innovation empowered by our state-of-the-art network, advanced technology, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction,” wrote Akshaya Moondra in a signed letter to customers on Friday.

Customer-centric Initiatives

The CEO added that the company has been making strides in services with multiple initiatives for customers, including optimising digital assets and launching new connected TV and Cloud gaming services under the Vi app.

“We have also been highly ranked for voice quality by TRAI and for fast data speeds by independent agencies. We are excited about what comes next,” Moondra added, emphasising the voice quality ranking of Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea’s 4G Expansion and 5G Roll out

He further added that Vi’s upcoming investments would focus on both expanding our 4G services and rolling out 5G services with the latest technology, ensuring that the telco continues to deliver the service quality customers expect.

“We are ready for a new chapter of growth and innovation empowered by our state-of-the-art network, advanced technology, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction,” Moondra concluded, thanking the customers for being an integral part of Vi’s journey.