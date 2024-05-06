BSNL to roll out 4G services nationwide in August, using local technology

BSNL, a state-owned company, will launch 4G services in India from August using indigenous technology, following the government’s self-reliant policy. The network has recorded peak speeds of 40-45 Mbps in Punjab. The company has partnered with TCS and C-DoT for technology development. BSNL is deploying 1.12 lakh towers for 4G and 5G services across India. Customers with old SIM cards will need to get new ones to experience the service.

BSNL to Launch 4G Services Nationwide in August

State-owned BSNL is set to roll out 4G services across India starting August, utilizing indigenous technology in alignment with the government’s “Atmanirbhar” policy, as per official sources. During the pilot phase, BSNL officials achieved peak speeds of 40-45 megabits per second on the 4G network deployed in the 700 megahertz (Mhz) and 2,100 Mhz bands.

Indigenous Technology for 4G Rollout

The company recently launched 4G services in Punjab using technology developed by TCS and C-DoT-led consortium, attracting around 8 lakh subscribers. A senior government official praised the performance of the C-DoT core in Punjab, highlighting its stability within 10 months of installation.

Key Partnerships in Deployment

TCS, Tejas Networks, and ITI have secured contracts worth approximately Rs 19,000 crore from BSNL for deploying the 4G network, with future upgradability to 5G. Tejas Networks’ Executive Director emphasized the ongoing deployment of BSNL’s mobile network across different zones.

Tower Deployment for Enhanced Coverage

BSNL is actively working on installing 1.12 lakh towers to support 4G and 5G services nationwide. Currently, over 9,000 towers are operational for 4G services, primarily in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, UP West, and Haryana circles. Customers with older SIM cards will need to upgrade to a 4G-compatible SIM to access the new services.