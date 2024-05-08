Stream Four Korean Comedy Dramas on OTT Platforms

Korean dramas are loved for their variety, including comedy, romance, and action. If you need a pick-me-up, here are some funny Korean dramas to watch on streaming platforms. “Vincenzo” is about a mafia heir, “Shopaholic Louis” tells a romantic-comedic tale, “School 2017” follows a girl pursuing her dreams, and “Guardian” is a fantasy romance about an immortal goblin. These shows offer something for everyone to enjoy.

Korean Comedy Dramas for OTT Streaming

Korean dramas have gained immense popularity over the years, captivating audiences with their unique storylines and concepts. They cover a wide range of genres, from comedy to romance, excitement, and action.

Vincenzo (2021)

‘Vincenzo’ is a black comedy Korean drama series that revolves around Vincenzo, adopted by a Don. He faces trust issues with his father and rivalry with a mafia lord after his father’s demise.

OTT Platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Shopaholic Louis (2016)

‘Shopaholic Louis’ is a romantic comedy about Louis and Ko Bok-Sil, with Louis being a wealthy man struck by memory loss and Ko Bok-Sil teaching him about true love.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten Viki

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

School 2017 (2017)

‘School 2017’ follows Ra Eun Ho’s journey as she challenges her school’s bias towards poor and academically weaker students, pursuing her dream as a webtoon artist at Korea University.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Rakuten Viki

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016-2017)

‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ is a fantasy comedy romance series depicting the life of an immortal goblin living in anguish for 900 years, until a human woman falls in love with him.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Rakuten Viki

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

