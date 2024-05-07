Deutsche Glasfaser to enhance fiber broadband network in Germany

German fiber broadband provider Deutsche Glasfaser is ramping up its fiber rollout with a 7 billion Euro investment. They will triple their installed base of 2 million ‘homes passed’, partnering with Nokia to modernize their network architecture. The collaboration includes deploying XGS-PON technology for symmetrical broadband services up to 10 Gbps by April 2024. Deutsche Glasfaser aims to provide fiber networks for rural and suburban areas in Germany.

German Fiber Broadband Provider, Deutsche Glasfaser, to Upgrade Network with Nokia Partnership

German fiber broadband service provider Deutsche Glasfaser is set to enhance its fiber rollout and upgrade efforts with a 7 billion Euro investment from owners EQT and Omers. The company aims to triple its installed base of 2 million ‘homes passed’ in the near future. To achieve this goal, Deutsche Glasfaser has partnered with Nokia to modernize its network architecture and operations.

Collaboration with Nokia

Nokia will be responsible for building a state-of-the-art fiber broadband network across Germany for Deutsche Glasfaser. This network will offer fixed access and IP network products, including a PON fiber solution that supports GPON, XGS-PON, and 25G PON on the same fiber, as well as Broadband Network Gateways (BNG). Additionally, Nokia will provide professional services to help Deutsche Glasfaser design an optimized and automated network.

Nokia will also handle the design and validation of Deutsche Glasfaser’s new network architecture, customize its IP domain controller (Network Service Platform), and the fixed access domain controller (Altiplano Access Controller), and commission the infrastructure.

Deployment of XGS-PON Technology

Deutsche Glasfaser announced that it will deploy 10 Gbps XGS-PON access technology as the standard across its network starting from April 2024, in collaboration with Nokia. The first XGS-PON customer connections are already live in Neuwied, enabling symmetrical broadband services up to 10 Gbps for both homes and businesses.

About Deutsche Glasfaser

Deutsche Glasfaser Group is a leading fiber broadband provider, focusing on rural and suburban areas in Germany. The company’s mission is to expand fiber networks nationwide, offering open-access fiber networks for private households, businesses, and public institutions.