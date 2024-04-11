Spark to Invest NZD 15 Million in Waikato Edge Data Centre

Spark, a New Zealand telecom provider, is partnering with the University of Waikato to manage a data centre on campus. They will invest over NZD 15 million to upgrade and expand the facility, operating it as a key edge data centre for their business customers. An edge data centre is closer to where data is used, providing faster access and better performance. Spark plans to enhance connectivity and support cloud services in the region. They aim to build a network of regional data centres to meet growing data demands and technological advancements in New Zealand.



New Zealand’s leading telecommunications company, Spark, has announced a strategic partnership with the University of Waikato. The collaboration involves taking over the management of the university’s existing data centre facility on campus and investing over NZD 15 million to upgrade and expand its capacity. The facility will be operated as a key edge data centre catering to Spark and its business customers.

Edge Data Centre Advantage

Spark is also making investments in a new fibre backbone from Otorohonga to Te Kauwhata, which will enhance connectivity to the data centre facility in Hamilton East and Ruakura area. This move will improve data transfer speeds and increase resilience within the network.

An edge data centre is strategically positioned closer to the data consumers, reducing latency and ensuring quicker access to data. This results in improved performance for a wide range of applications and services.

Enhanced Connectivity

The upgraded data centre will enable Spark to offer high-quality cloud and connectivity services in the region. Furthermore, the University of Waikato will become an anchor customer of Spark at the on-campus data centre, solidifying the partnership.

Spark NZ emphasized, “Investing in data centre capacity is a key part of our strategy to support New Zealand’s digital growth. As data usage and migration to the cloud continue to surge, having access to reliable computing infrastructure is crucial for the country’s competitiveness.”

Spark’s Data Centre Strategy

Spark outlined its data centre strategy, which includes developing three large-scale data centre campuses in Auckland, alongside investments in metro sites in Wellington and Christchurch. Additionally, the company plans to retain edge data centre facilities in regional centers like Hamilton, Tauranga, and Dunedin to cater to diverse customer needs.