Ripped Jeans and Crop Tops: Gen Z Shaping the Future of Fashion Retail

NEW DELHI : The fashion landscape in India is currently being transformed by the dynamic shopping habits of **Gen Z**. Retailers like **Myntra**, **Max Fashion**, and **Madame** have been quick to recognize the growing influence of this demographic, crafting collections specifically designed to resonate with these style-conscious consumers, the eldest of whom is just 27 years old.

A Growing Market

“In just five years, it will be essential for every brand to connect with **Gen Z** shoppers as they will represent a massive segment of the market. We’ve seen a significant leap, doubling our Gen Z shopper numbers from 8 million to 16 million,” said **Sunder Balasubramanian**, marketing officer at **Myntra**, in an interview with Mint.

This year, **Myntra** took a notable step by launching a dedicated section named **FWD** aimed specifically at Gen Z shoppers. This section showcases trendy picks inspired by popular media, including styles from the original series Call Me Bae, alongside vibrant collections like “**Y2K**” and “**All About Bows**.”

The revival of bows in fashion, sparked by a viral social media trend last year, has seen leading brands like **Miu Miu** and **Dior** incorporate them into their collections. Meanwhile, the **Y2K** trend on Myntra is enticing shoppers with recommendations for stylish low-rise jeans and cargo pants.

Understanding Generation Z

Born between 1997 and 2012, **Gen Z** consists of around 60 million tech-savvy shoppers in India, making up 20-25% of the online lifestyle market, which amounts to roughly $4 billion in gross merchandise value, according to a report by **Bain & Co.** and Myntra.

Characterized by their unique styles, **Gen Z** tends to gravitate towards athleisure wear, favoring oversized trousers, t-shirts, crop tops, and sneakers, often aligned with the latest social media trends. This rapid shift means brands need to adapt quickly to stay relevant.

While their individual spending per transaction is typically less—averaging around $7-8 compared to **Millennials** who spend $14-16—**Gen Z** compensates with higher shopping frequencies. They make approximately 8-9 purchases a year, surpassing the national average of 5-6, as revealed by the report.

Redefining Retail Strategies

Not only online fashion retailers are taking note; traditional brands are also adapting. In a recent move, **Max Fashion**, part of **Dubai’s Landmark Group**, collaborated with 26-year-old actress **Alaya F** to launch a trendy new collection aimed at young consumers.

“Today’s young shoppers are driven by their own ‘vibe’,” noted **Sumit Chandna**, president at Max Fashion. This insight has led the established retailer to elevate its fashion offerings. Earlier this year, they introduced a fresh private label, **Max Urb_n**, targeting the age group of 17-22.

“Unlike previous generations, these consumers have a unique shopping approach. They’re always exploring, picking up items that resonate with them whenever they come across them. Thus, legacy brands need to continuously evolve and reinvent themselves,” Chandna shared with Mint.

Leveraging Frequency Over Spending Power

**Myntra’s** Balasubramanian highlights the spending power of **Gen Z** as being somewhat limited, especially as many are just launching their careers. This awareness has shaped collections with prices starting as low as ₹499, compared to the ₹800 threshold for other offerings, aligning perfectly with their budgets. Their frequent shopping habits make up for this lower price point.

Interestingly, **Gen Z** shows a preference for online-first brands, which may pose challenges for traditional retailers moving forward.

“This generation will be crucial for our business in the next five years. Engaging them now is vital,” emphasized **Akhil Jain**, executive director of **Madame**. The women’s fashion label enlisted actress **Shanaya Kapoor** last year to connect with a younger audience, noting that **Gen Z** consumers are “extremely experimental.” Jain remarked, “Their loyalty can span the next decade, so we need to make sure we’re included in their shopping considerations.”

Madame is also refreshing its store designs to create a more inviting environment for self-browsing, showcasing youthful collections featuring styles like ripped jeans and crop tops.