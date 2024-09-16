Ripped Jeans and Crop Tops: Gen Z Shaping the Future of Fashion Retail

In Short:
Fashion retailers are adapting to attract Gen Z shoppers, aged 11-27, as their numbers in India have doubled to 16 million. Retailers like Myntra and Max Fashion are launching collections tailored to their preferences, focusing on trends like Y2K fashion. Gen Z spends less per purchase but shops more frequently, prompting brands to shift strategies. Their influence necessitates quicker responses to social media trends.
Gen Z Shoppers are Reshaping India’s Fashion Scene
NEW DELHI: The fashion landscape in India is currently being transformed by the dynamic shopping habits of **Gen Z**. Retailers like **Myntra**, **Max Fashion**, and **Madame** have been quick to recognize the growing influence of this demographic, crafting collections specifically designed to resonate with these style-conscious consumers, the eldest of whom is just 27 years old.