Indian Police Detain 100 Samsung Workers and Union Leaders During Protest

Around 100 Samsung workers were detained by Indian police while protesting for higher wages at a plant near Chennai. This marks a significant escalation in a strike that has lasted seven days, disrupting production. Workers want better pay, union recognition, and improved working hours. The protests occurred without police permission, leading to the arrests. Samsung has not commented on the situation.

By Rishika Sadam and Praveen Paramasivam

Detention of Workers at Samsung Plant

CHENNAI: Indian police have detained approximately 100 striking workers and union leaders who were protesting against low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant located in southern India. The detentions occurred as the workers planned to stage a march on Monday without the necessary permissions, according to police officials.

Impact of the Strike

The detentions signify an escalation in the ongoing strike at the Samsung home appliance plant near the city of Chennai, in the state of Tamil Nadu. Over the past week, workers have engaged in a boycott of work, demanding higher wages. This disruption in production affects approximately one-third of Samsung‘s annual revenue in India, which is reported to be around $12 billion.

Police Statements

A senior police official from the Kancheepuram district, Sankar Ganesh, confirmed via telephone to Reuters that around 100 workers were placed under “preventive arrest,” although he did not provide further details. Another police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the detentions were carried out due to the absence of permission to conduct a protest march.

Workers’ Demands

Since last week, workers have been protesting at a makeshift tent near the plant, advocating for increased wages, the recognition of a union supported by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and improved working hours. However, Samsung has shown reluctance to recognize any union backed by an external labor group.

Concerns Regarding Union Leadership

A. Jenitan, a leader of the CITU, indicated that police also detained one of their senior leaders, E. Muthukumar, who has been at the forefront of the protests at Samsung. He mentioned, “The workers have been asked to return to the (strike) tent.”