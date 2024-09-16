Fujifilm’s Chip Division Pursues Joint Ventures and Collaborations in India

Fujifilm Electronic Materials, part of the camera company, plans to enter India, focusing on semiconductor chemicals and solutions. Tetsuya Iwasaki, a company executive, mentioned they are in talks with Indian firms for joint ventures and technology licensing. Fujifilm has a strong global presence and supplies major companies like Samsung and Intel, with plans for new production sites in several countries.

Fujifilm Electronic Materials, the semiconductor solutions division of the renowned digital camera manufacturer, is gearing up for its entry into the Indian market. According to a senior executive, the company is currently in discussions with a variety of firms to offer comprehensive chemical solutions for semiconductor manufacturing and packaging.

Exploring Strategic Partnerships

During the recent Semicon 2024 conference, Tetsuya Iwasaki, the General Manager of Fujifilm’s electronic materials business division, revealed that the company is in advanced stages of exploring potential joint ventures. Additionally, they are considering leasing their proprietary technology licenses to Indian enterprises.

Company Overview

Fujifilm Electronic Materials, established in 1983, operates as a fully-owned subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation. The division supplies essential semiconductor raw materials to several industry leaders, including Samsung, Intel, Micron, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), among others.

Global Expansion Plans

With a robust network comprising 20 production facilities and six research and development sites worldwide, including locations in Japan, the United States, Belgium, Taiwan, China, and Korea, Fujifilm is also planning to establish new production units in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Singapore in the coming years, as noted by Iwasaki.