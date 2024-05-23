Report: OnePlus 13 Expected to Have Satellite Connectivity

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 13 early next year with new chipset, better display and satellite connectivity support. The OnePlus 12 may also get satellite support soon. The company has not made any announcements yet. Satellite support might be limited to SMS only and not calling or high-speed data. The OnePlus 12 is currently the flagship phone starting at Rs 64,999 in India, with discounts available.

OnePlus 13 to Potentially Feature Satellite Connectivity

Introduction

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker, is expected to launch the OnePlus 13 early next year. Apart from the usual upgrades such as a new chipset and better display, reports suggest that the OnePlus 13 might come with support for satellite connectivity.

Details of the News

A user on X (formerly Twitter) noted that the Android 15 Beta 2 on the OnePlus 12 has a mention of ‘Satellite Mobile Phone’ in the Settings app. This has led to speculation that OnePlus is testing satellite connectivity on its devices.

Similar references were found in the settings app of the Oppo Find N3, hinting at a broader trend in the smartphone industry.

Speculation and Potential Launch

It remains unclear whether OnePlus will release a new version of the OnePlus 12 with satellite support or if this is part of testing for the upcoming OxygenOS 15. However, it is expected that the OnePlus 13 will be the first OnePlus device to officially support satellite connectivity.

Additionally, there are rumors of OnePlus launching a new smartphone later in the year, similar to how they introduced the OnePlus Open last year.

Pricing and Availability

The current flagship phone from OnePlus, the OnePlus 12, is priced starting at Rs 64,999 in India. Customers can explore various offers including bank discounts, phone exchanges, and Red Cable Club vouchers to avail of the device at a lower price point.

Final Thoughts

It is important to note that the satellite connectivity support on the OnePlus devices is unlikely to offer advanced features such as satellite calling or high-speed data. Rather, it is expected to primarily support functions like SMS, akin to how it works on iPhones.