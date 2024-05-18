42.9 C
New Delhi
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Boldyn Networks successfully acquires Apogee Telecom

By ITN Media
In Short:

Boldyn Networks has completed the acquisition of Apogee Telecom, a connectivity infrastructure provider for US Higher Education. Apogee offers managed wireless residential and campus networks, IT solutions, fiber infrastructure, and video services for students. With this acquisition, Boldyn will serve over 350 HED customers. Boldyn plans to expand wireless capabilities in the US Higher Education segment and support institutions with technology infrastructure services. Apogee will now be part of Boldyn Networks.

Neutral host provider Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) announced the completion of its acquisition of Austin-based Apogee Telecom (Apogee), a connectivity infrastructure provider in the US Higher Education (HED) industry. With this move, Boldyn expands its connectivity offering in the education segment, Boldyn said in an official release.

Apogee’s Offerings

Apogee offers managed wireless residential and campus networks, IT solutions, fiber infrastructure as a service, and video services for students, faculty, and staff. With this acquisition, Boldyn will acquire and continue to serve more than 350 HED customers, the official release said.

Boldyn’s Expansion Plans

“The acquisition of Apogee represents a fantastic opportunity for us at Boldyn Networks to bring extended wireless capabilities to the growing US Higher Education segment,” said Boldyn Networks.

“With over 25 years of experience, deep knowledge, and an exceptional reputation in this segment, Apogee‘s expertise and know-how ensure we continue to support US Higher Education institutions with the technology infrastructure services they need to operate and excel in today’s digital learning environment,” Boldyn said.

Apogee’s Integration with Boldyn

Apogee added, “Now with broader wireless technical expertise in areas like private LTE, 5G, and DAS, combined with unlimited innovation, and the financial backing of Boldyn that’s changing the game in the connectivity industry.”

Apogee, now being a Boldyn Networks company, will become part of Boldyn‘s US organization.


