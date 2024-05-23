Google partners with Foxconn to establish Pixel phone manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

In Short:

Google has partnered with Foxconn to set up a plant in Tamil Nadu to manufacture Pixel smartphones. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin mentioned that negotiations led to this decision. Google officials will come to Chennai to discuss the project. Apple aims to produce a quarter of all iPhones in India by 2028. The country has seen immense growth in mobile phone manufacturing, with key players like Apple and Samsung boosting exports.

Google Partners with Foxconn to Manufacture Pixel Smartphones in Tamil Nadu

Exciting news alert! Alphabet Inc-owned Google has teamed up with Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group to establish a manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu for producing Pixel smartphones. How cool is that?

Positive Negotiations with Tamil Nadu Government

The dynamic Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin revealed on Thursday that this groundbreaking decision was the outcome of fruitful discussions between the state government and Google management. The officials from Google are even planning to visit Chennai soon to further delve into this exciting project.

Encouraging Employment Opportunities

Stalin expressed optimism stating, “There’s a bright opportunity for setting up Google Pixel’s manufacturing factory near Chennai. A situation has also arisen wherein youth qualified in information technology will get employment.” Isn’t that wonderful news for the local community?

Promoting Tamil Nadu as a Manufacturing Hub

A dedicated team from the Tamil Nadu government, led by Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, recently met with Google’s senior management in the US to advocate the state as a prime manufacturing destination. How exciting is that strategy?

Expanding Manufacturing Presence in India

It’s not just Google making moves; Apple has plans to increase its iPhone production in India by 2028, underlining the country’s growing importance in the tech manufacturing sector. Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics has already established an assembly line in the country. The tech industry in India is booming!

Driving Growth in Mobile Manufacturing

Thanks to government policies like performance-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, mobile phone manufacturing in India has seen a remarkable 21-fold increase in value over the last decade, totaling ₹4.1 lakh crore. The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) highlighted the pivotal role played by companies like Apple and Samsung in boosting local production and exports.

With India now producing 97% of its total mobile phone demand locally, the future looks bright for tech manufacturing in the country. The industry is set to export 30% of the total production in the financial year 2024, showcasing India’s growing influence in the global tech market. Exciting times ahead!