Xiaomi Set to Unveil First Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Smartphone at IMC 2024

Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor in India during the Snapdragon for India event in July, specifically designed as a budget-friendly 5G chipset. Following this launch, Xiaomi is anticipated to be the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to unveil a device powered by this new chipset. The upcoming handset, aimed at entry-level consumers, is expected to be announced next week at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024.

Xiaomi Smartphone With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC

The Xiaomi smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor is rumored to launch at IMC 2024 on October 16. While specific details are not yet confirmed, reports indicate that the device may boast a 6.7-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The announcement could potentially be made in conjunction with other collaborations, but further information is currently unavailable.

In terms of camera capabilities, the device might include a 50-megapixel primary rear camera along with an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. Additionally, the handset is speculated to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging, running on Xiaomi’s MIUI interface based on Android 14.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Specifications

With the introduction of the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, Qualcomm aims to target the $99 (approximately Rs. 8,200) entry-level 5G smartphone segment in India. This chipset ranks below the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 within Qualcomm’s mobile processor lineup in the country.

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is constructed on a 64-bit architecture that utilizes a Qualcomm Kryo CPU featuring eight cores—two dedicated to performance and six tailored for efficiency. The performance cores can achieve a peak clock speed of 2.0 GHz, while the efficiency cores operate at a top speed of 1.8 GHz. Additionally, it includes an Adreno GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.1, and OpenCL 2.0 APIs, and is fabricated using a 4-nanometre process.

According to Qualcomm, devices incorporating this chipset can feature LPDDR4x RAM up to 2133 MHz and can support UFS 3.1 onboard storage solutions. The chipset is equipped with a 12-bit Spectra Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of accommodating single camera sensors up to 84 megapixels and supports full-HD+ displays with refresh rates of up to 90Hz.