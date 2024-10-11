Poco C75 Global Variant Could Feature 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage: Report

The Poco C75 is anticipated to make its global debut in the near future. In light of its forthcoming launch, various specifications of this expected handset’s global variant have surfaced through recent reports. It is likely to offer multiple RAM and built-in storage options and may be available in a black color variant alongside three additional color options. The device has also been observed on benchmarking platforms, which have provided insights into its processing capabilities.

Poco C75 Global Variant Specifications (Expected)

As per a report from 91Mobiles, the alleged Poco C75 may be offered in configurations of 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The smartphone is expected to be available in four color options: black, blue, green, and gold.

Reports indicate that the handset may feature an entry-level MediaTek Helio chipset with eight cores, consisting of two performance cores operating at 2.0 GHz and six efficiency cores capped at 1.70 GHz. Geekbench scores for the Poco C75 reflect results of 302 for single-core and 1352 for multi-core performance. Additionally, it is reported to be paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

The upcoming handset is speculated to operate on HyperOS based on Android 14, marking its place as the successor to the Poco C65, which was released in India in December.

Poco C65 Specifications

The Poco C65 features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display that boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate, with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. At its core, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, supporting up to 8GB of RAM and as much as 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Poco C65 sports a triple rear camera configuration that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a depth sensor. For selfies, the device is equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera.

Measuring 168 x 78 x 8.09 mm and weighing 192g, the smartphone is supported by a 5,000mAh battery that supports an 18W charge via USB Type-C.