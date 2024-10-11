Oppo Explains New Capture Button Features on Find X8 Series Smartphones

The Oppo Find X8 series will launch in China on October 24. It will feature a dedicated camera capture button for quick photo access, improving user experience in various situations, like using gloves or capturing children and pets. Unlike Apple’s iPhone 16 camera control button, Oppo’s button focuses solely on taking pictures. The phone is expected to have impressive specs and a long-lasting battery.

The Oppo Find X8 series is set to launch in China on October 24. This upcoming smartphone lineup is anticipated to introduce a dedicated capture button for the camera, aimed at providing swift access to photography functionalities. Ahead of its release, a company representative shared insights on the rationale behind this new feature and its distinction from the Camera Control button found in Apple’s iPhone 16 series.

Capture Button on Oppo Find X8 Series

In a post on the social media platform Weibo, Oppo Find series Product Manager Zhou Yibao elaborated on the inclusion of this dedicated capture button in the Find X8 series. This feature was born out of “pain points” identified through personal experiences, allowing users to capture photos quickly without relying on the smartphone’s touchscreen.

The Product Manager noted that difficulties were encountered when using the camera in cold weather while wearing gloves, as well as during a rafting experience in Guangzhou, where the moving raft and splashes made screen access problematic. Other scenarios highlighted included capturing fleeting moments with children, pets, or while horseback riding, which were often missed due to the inability to swiftly access photo-taking options.

However, the official clarified that the find X8’s capture button serves a different purpose than the new Camera Control button of the iPhone 16 series. Apple’s feature is multifaceted, allowing for various functions, including adjustments to camera settings. In contrast, the capture button on the Find X8 series is designed exclusively for photography.

In terms of design philosophy, three key principles guided the button’s creation: ease of use, simplicity, and aesthetic harmony. Discussions with Oppo’s research and development team led to a conclusion that the button should be intuitive regardless of device orientation, straightforward like a volume button, and visually consistent with the smartphone’s overall design.

Oppo Find X8 Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Find X8 is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch BOE display with a 1.5K resolution and slim bezels, according to previous leaks. For photography, it is expected to include a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor. The handset is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, likely paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Further, the Oppo Find X8 is anticipated to be supported by a 5,700mAh battery with capabilities for 80W SuperVOOC charging via USB Type-C.