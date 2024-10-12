Oppo K12 Plus Debuts: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, 6,400mAh Battery, Specs & Price

Oppo launched the K12 Plus smartphone in China, featuring a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage. It has a large 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a dual rear camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. Priced from CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 22,600), it will be available from October 15, with pre-orders open now.

Oppo has officially launched the Oppo K12 Plus smartphone in China on Saturday. This latest device is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and offers options of up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Operating on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14, the device is also equipped with a substantial 6,400mAh battery that supports 80W charging. The smartphone features a dual rear camera system along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Additionally, the device boasts an IP54 rating, indicating its resistance to dust and splashes, enhancing its durability.

Price and Availability

The starting price for the Oppo K12 Plus is set at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 22,600) for the base model, which includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The higher configurations are priced at CNY 2,099 (around Rs. 25,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is available for CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,800). The device will be offered in two color options: Basalt Black and Snow Peak White.

The Oppo K12 Plus is available in two color options

Photo Credit: Oppo

The smartphone will be available for sale starting October 15, with pre-orders currently open. Customers can take advantage of a promotional offer, reducing the price of both 256GB storage variants by CNY 100 (approximately Rs. 1,200).

Specifications and Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Oppo K12 Plus runs on Android 14 powered by ColorOS 14 right out of the box. It features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of imaging capabilities, the device includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor (f/1.8) and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor (f/2.2). The front-facing camera offers a resolution of 16-megapixels with an f/2.4 aperture.

The handset provides up to 512GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and NFC, in addition to various sensors such as a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and an e-compass.

Powering the Oppo K12 Plus is a robust 6,400mAh battery, capable of being charged with an 80W SuperVOOC adapter. The smartphone also integrates an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security and an infrared (IR) transmitter to operate household appliances. With dimensions of 162.5×75.3×8.37mm and a weight of 192g, the device combines both functionality and portability.