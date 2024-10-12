Samsung Galaxy S25 FE May Feature Dimensity 9400 and Slim Design

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S24 FE and is already planning its successor, the Galaxy S25 FE, for later in 2025. Unlike its predecessor, the S25 FE may use MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chip instead of Samsung’s Exynos processor. There’s also speculation about a slimmer design with a larger battery. Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly developing a slim iPhone 17.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched in India and global markets last month, and details regarding its anticipated successor have already emerged. A well-informed tipster has indicated that the Galaxy S25 FE, set for release next year, will feature MediaTek‘s latest flagship chipset, diverging from the company’s traditional use of its own Exynos mobile processors. Additionally, a report from a South Korean publication suggests that Samsung is exploring the possibility of launching the Galaxy S25 FE as a ‘slim’ smartphone, boasting a thinner profile while accommodating a larger battery.

Samsung Reportedly Considering Galaxy S25 FE Model With Slim Design

The Elec reports (in Korean) that Samsung is contemplating the development of a slimmer version of the Galaxy S25 FE. In contrast to the expected early 2025 launches of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, the new Fan Edition (FE) device is not anticipated until the third quarter of 2025.

This streamlined version of the Galaxy S25 FE will likely maintain a 6.7-inch display, identical to that of the current-generation Galaxy S24 FE. To achieve the desired thinness, Samsung may increase the battery’s surface area while reducing its thickness, according to the Korean publication.

Furthermore, Samsung is not alone in its pursuit of thinner flagship smartphones. Recent reports indicate that Apple is also developing a slim variant named the iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone 17 Slim), which could launch next year as part of the iPhone 17 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @jukanlosreve disclosed that Samsung initially negotiated with MediaTek to integrate the new Dimensity 9400 chipset into the Galaxy S25 series. However, these discussions appear to have shifted towards placing this chipset in the S25 FE model instead, with the standard S25 expected to utilize Snapdragon chips exclusively.

[Exclusive] The negotiations between Samsung and MediaTek, which initially aimed to include the Dimensity chip in the Galaxy S25, have shifted to placing the Dimensity chip in the S25 FE instead. The S25 will exclusively use Snapdragon chips. — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) October 11, 2024

The tipster further claims that Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphones, including the anticipated Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which has yet to be announced by Qualcomm.

In contrast, the Galaxy S25 FE may arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, signaling a shift from the Galaxy S24 FE’s reliance on the in-house Exynos 2400e processor. This development raises questions about whether the upcoming S-series phones will continue to utilize the successors to the Exynos 2400 or slightly underclocked Exynos 2400e chipsets. It is important to approach these claims with caution until further information is provided by the company.