iQOO 13 Launch Date Revealed: Geekbench Lists Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Model

iQOO 13, the forthcoming flagship smartphone from the Vivo subsidiary, is anticipated to make its debut in India by the end of the year, based on information provided by a tipster. The device is expected to be officially unveiled in China next month, positioning it among the first smartphones to feature Qualcomm‘s next-generation chipset. Additionally, the iQOO 13 has been spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench, showcasing the anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, which Qualcomm plans to announce later this month, offering insights into the expectations surrounding this upcoming handset.

iQOO 13 Expected Launch in India

A report from Smartprix, referencing tipster Yogesh Brar, indicates that the iQOO 13 is set to launch in India on December 5. This smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm‘s latest flagship chipset, likely to be unveiled by the company later this month as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite) according to the report.

It is important to note that Vivo‘s sub-brand has not yet announced a launch date for the iQOO 13 in China or other global markets. Last year, the company revealed the iQOO 12 in China during November, followed by its release in India a month later.

Performance Insights from Geekbench

A listing for a smartphone identified by the model number V2408A on Geekbench provides preliminary performance metrics for the upcoming iQOO 13. The entry indicates that the device will be equipped with an octa-core processor comprising two performance cores operating at 4.32GHz and six efficiency cores at 3.53GHz.

Purported listings for the iQOO 13 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Geekbench

The Geekbench entry for the iQOO 13 reveals that the device is equipped with 14.76GB of RAM, suggesting a potential availability of a 16GB memory variant. It is set to run on Android 15, likely featuring Vivo’s FuntouchOS 15 interface.

Benchmark results indicate that the handset scored 3,142 points in the single-core test and 10,052 points in the multi-core test. These scores considerably surpass those of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which achieved 3,069 points and 9,080 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, despite using an ‘overclocked’ version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

In comparison, the latest benchmark results for the iPhone 16 Pro Max reveal a single-core score of 3,562 points, which is higher than that of the iQOO 13. However, its multi-core score of 8,814 points falls significantly short of the anticipated performance of iQOO’s upcoming smartphone.

These benchmark findings suggest that the iQOO 13 could emerge as one of the most powerful smartphones slated for release in the forthcoming months. Further details regarding its performance and competitive standings are expected as additional devices featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Dimensity 9400 chipsets are announced.