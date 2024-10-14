Honor Magic 7 Series Launching October 30; MagicOS 9.0 Set for October 23

The Honor Magic 7 series, featuring a base and Pro model, will launch in China on October 30. Honor is also introducing MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15, on October 23. Rumored specs for the Pro variant include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, a 6.82-inch 120Hz OLED display, and a 5,800mAh battery with fast charging. Expect advanced camera features, too.

The Honor Magic 7 series is set to be unveiled soon, serving as the successors to the Honor Magic 6 lineup. While the exact launch details are confirmed, additional official information regarding specifications remains sparse. Recent leaks, however, have provided insights into the series, revealing potential details related to the camera, battery, display, chipset, and overall build. The series is anticipated to feature both a base model and a Pro variant. In addition, Honor plans to introduce its Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 during this month. Furthermore, the company will officially launch the Honor X60 series and Honor Tablet GT Pro on October 16.

Honor Magic 7 Series and MagicOS 9.0 Launch

In a recent announcement on Weibo, Honor confirmed that the Magic 7 series is scheduled to launch in China on October 30. The same promotional post indicated that Magic OS 9.0, its new user interface skin based on Android 15, will be unveiled on October 23. This implies that the upcoming Magic 7 series handsets may come pre-installed with MagicOS 9.0.

As of now, further specifics about the anticipated Honor Magic 7 lineup or the Magic OS 9.0 skin remain undisclosed. Additional information is expected to surface as the launch date approaches.

Expected Specifications of Honor Magic 7 Pro

Similar to its predecessor, the Magic 6 lineup, the Honor Magic 7 series is expected to consist of a standard model and a Pro variant. Recent leaks suggest that the Magic 7 Pro may be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, along with support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The Pro variant is predicted to feature a 6.82-inch 2K dual-layer OLED display with quad-curved edges, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Kunlun Glass protection. Additionally, the display is expected to support Honor’s Eye Protection 3.0 and 8T LTPO technology.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Honor Magic 7 Pro could be equipped with a triple rear camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a third sensor that could either be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 with a periscope telephoto lens or a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor. For selfies, the device may sport a 50-megapixel sensor accompanied by a 3D depth sensor.

The Honor Magic 7 Pro is likely to be powered by a robust 5,800mAh battery, supporting both 100W wired and 66W wireless charging options. To enhance security, the phone may feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 2D face recognition system, along with an IP68 or IP69-rated build for dust and splash resistance.