Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition May Have Reduced Display Crease

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were introduced in July during the highly-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event. Following this launch, a new variant, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, is reportedly set to debut soon as a slimmer alternative to the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. There have been numerous discussions online regarding this upcoming book-style foldable phone, and recent leaks indicate that it will feature a less pronounced display crease. Although the exact launch date for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition remains uncertain, it is anticipated to be officially announced later this year.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X has suggested that Samsung has made significant improvements in crease management for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, noting it as “better than ever.” While specific details about the foldable device have not been disclosed, the tip implies that the crease on this Special Edition will be less visible compared to that of the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Rumored Specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Previous leaks indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition will feature a thinner profile and a wider cover display compared to its predecessor. When folded, it is expected to measure around 10.6mm in thickness, a reduction from the 12.1mm thickness of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. S Pen support is also anticipated, along with a potential 200-megapixel main camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is rumored to incorporate an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch external display, surpassing the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 7.6-inch internal and 6.3-inch external screens. Additionally, it is likely to feature a titanium frame, enhancing its durability.

However, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition might not see a wide release. It is speculated that the device will initially be available only in China and South Korea. The handset was previously rumored to carry the names Galaxy Z Fold Slim or Galaxy Z Fold Ultra. A formal announcement is expected by the end of this year.