Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G Surfaces on FCC with Key Specs Leaked

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G was recently launched in China, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC. Anticipation is building for the release of the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G, as it has received certification from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The certification reveals important specifications such as RAM and storage options for this forthcoming device.

The FCC listing, located on the 91Mobiles website, includes a test report for a Xiaomi phone with the model number 24116RACCG, which is associated with the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G.

The listing provides insights into the device’s internal antenna schematics and indicates a potential configuration featuring a 6.67-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels, similar to its predecessor. It is expected to offer several RAM and storage options, including 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

According to the listing, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, alongside dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE connectivity.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Specifications

The 5G version of the Redmi Note 14 Pro was introduced in China during the last week of September, with a starting price of CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 22,000). This model showcases a 6.67-inch 1.5K display with a resolution of 1,220×2,712 pixels, featuring up to 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It operates on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor and offers configurations of up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it incorporates a 20-megapixel front camera. Additionally, the device features an IP68-rated build and is powered by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.