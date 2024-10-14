Leaked iPhone SE 4 Case Renders Indicate Design Similar to iPhone 7 Plus

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch in early 2025 with Face ID and a new design similar to the iPhone 7 Plus. It will feature a flat back, dual rear cameras, and a mute switch. The phone may have a 48-megapixel main camera, a 6.06-inch display, and will cost between $499 and $549.

The iPhone SE 4 is projected to be launched in early 2025, incorporating Face ID technology. This budget-friendly smartphone is anticipated to succeed the iPhone SE (2022) and was initially thought to mirror the design of the base iPhone 14. Recent leaked case renders, however, indicate that the upcoming model may share design elements with the iPhone 7 Plus.

Tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) has shared alleged renders of the iPhone SE 4 cases on platform X. These images, likely sourced from Chinese social media, emphasize the rear panel design of the unannounced device, suggesting that it draws inspiration from the older iPhone 7 Plus.

The leaked case designs for the iPhone SE 4 suggest a flat back panel equipped with a cutout for dual rear cameras. This new arrangement would mark a significant change in the series, as all previous iPhone SE models have featured a single rear camera. Additionally, the upcoming phone seems to include a cut-out for a mute switch instead of an Action Button. The horizontal camera arrangement bears resemblance to that of the iPhone 7 Plus.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications and Expected Pricing

Reports indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will feature Face ID and Apple Intelligence. It is speculated to be equipped with a single 48-megapixel primary rear camera and may sport a 6.06-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the device is likely to be powered by Apple’s A18 chipset and could include up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The anticipated price range for Apple’s new iPhone SE is expected to be between $499 (approximately Rs. 42,000) and $549 (approximately Rs. 46,000). For context, the iPhone SE (2022) was introduced with a starting price of $429 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the base 64GB model.