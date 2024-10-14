OnePlus, BOE, and Oppo Launch OLED Display with A++ Rating on October 15

The OnePlus 13 is set to launch in China soon, featuring significant upgrades over the OnePlus 12. It will showcase a new BOE X2 OLED display, certified with DisplayMate A++, promising better brightness and efficiency. Expected specs include a 6.82-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, up to 24GB RAM, and a triple camera system. Launch event is on October 15.

OnePlus is set to launch the highly anticipated OnePlus 13 in China, featuring significant upgrades over its predecessor, the OnePlus 12. To generate excitement ahead of this release, the brand has been sharing numerous teasers online. Notably, the upcoming model will incorporate a cutting-edge X2 panel developed by BOE. This marks a collaborative effort between OnePlus and its sister company, Oppo, who are working with BOE on the new display technology. The panel has reportedly achieved the prestigious DisplayMate A++ certification, and similar screen technology is expected to be featured in Oppo’s upcoming Find X8.

OnePlus 13 to Feature Innovative BOE Display

In a recent Weibo announcement, OnePlus revealed that the unveiling of their new display, in conjunction with BOE, is set for October 15 at 2:00 PM (11:30 AM IST). This latest iteration of the second-generation Oriental screen has reportedly been awarded DisplayMate A++ certification for mobile screens. OnePlus claims this certification makes the OnePlus 13 the world’s first device to achieve such recognition, additionally setting 21 DisplayMate records. This OLED display is poised to make its debut with the OnePlus 13.

The promotional materials shared by OnePlus indicate that their sister company Oppo will also partake in the announcement, highlighting the new display’s enhancements in brightness, efficiency, and eye protection.

Rumored Specifications of OnePlus 13

According to previous reports, Oppo’s Find X8, scheduled for launch on October 24, will similarly utilize the new X2 Oriental screen. The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to feature an expansive quad-curved 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. While the OnePlus 12‘s X1 Oriental screen boasts a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, expectations are high for the OnePlus 13 to surpass this metric.

Additionally, the OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, supporting configurations of up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The device is likely to feature a robust triple rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel LYT-808 main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.