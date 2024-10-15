Vivo X200 Series Launched: Dimensity 9400 Chipset & Origin OS 5 Specs & Prices

Vivo launched its X200 series in China, featuring three models: X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini. All three use the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and run on Origin OS 5 with AI features. Prices start at CNY 4,300 for the X200. They come in various storage options and colors, with preorders now available, and sales beginning on October 19 and 25.

Vivo has officially launched the X200 series in China, introducing three new smartphones: the Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini. The X200 and X200 Pro build upon the features introduced by the previous X100 series, while the X200 Pro Mini represents a fresh model that offers similar hardware in a more compact design. This new series is powered by the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and features the latest Origin OS 5, alongside AI-powered functionalities, including Vivo’s own version of Circle to Search.

Pricing of the Vivo X200 Series

The base model, the Vivo X200, is priced at CNY 4,300 (approximately ₹51,000) for the 12GB+256GB storage variant. Other configurations available include 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB storage options.

The Vivo X200 Pro begins at CNY 5,999 (around ₹63,000) for the base 12GB+256GB configuration, while the X200 Pro Mini is priced at CNY 4,699 (approximately ₹56,000) for the same storage configuration.

All three smartphones are offered in four color options: Carbon Black, Titanium Grey, Moonlight White, and Sapphire Blue. Customers can preorder these devices now, with the X200 and X200 Pro Mini becoming available in stores on October 19, and the X200 Pro set for release on October 25.

Specifications of the Vivo X200 Series

The Vivo X200 features a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED LTPS quad-curved display that supports Zeiss Natural Colour. The display is designed for flicker reduction through high-frequency PWM dimming, supports HDR 10+, and achieves a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. In terms of camera capabilities, the device is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

This model is powered by a 5,800mAh BlueVolt battery that supports 90W wired charging.

The Vivo X200 Pro features a similar display, but with enhancements including an LTPO panel capable of a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and slimmer bezels measuring 1.63mm. The new X200 Pro Mini offers a more compact 6.31-inch flat display. Both Pro models are equipped with advanced triple rear camera systems that include a new 50-megapixel Sony LYT-818 camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Notably, the Pro model boasts a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto camera, while the Pro Mini is equipped with a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The camera systems on both Pro models leverage Vivo’s V3+ imaging chip, previously featured in the X100 Ultra, enabling advanced capabilities such as 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait video and 10-bit Log shooting at up to 60 frames per second.

In terms of battery capacity, the X200 Pro is supported by a 6,000mAh battery, while the X200 Pro Mini features a 5,800mAh battery, with both models supporting 90W wired charging.

All three models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, utilizing a second-generation 3nm fabrication process. This chipset includes a Cortex-X925 performance core with a peak clock speed of 3.6GHz. Furthermore, these smartphones operate on the newly introduced Origin OS 5, which integrates various AI features, including a version of Circle to Search, which is a visual lookup tool for quick web searches, and a Dynamic Island-like interface referred to as Origin Island.