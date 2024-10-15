Poco C75 Renders and Specs Leak: Features 6.88-Inch Display, Helio G81

The Poco C75 is poised for launch, with leaked renders and key specifications surfacing online. The upcoming device is expected to be available in three colors and is reported to operate on the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Furthermore, the Poco C75 is anticipated to feature a 6.88-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen and is likely to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. Its design and specifications closely resemble those of the Redmi 14C.

The alleged renders and specifications were disclosed by tipster Sudhanshu Ambore (@Sudhanshu1414) in collaboration with SmartPrix. The phone is showcased in black, gold, and green colors and features a waterdrop-style notch on the display for the selfie camera. Additionally, a large circular camera module is visible on the rear of the smartphone.







Photo Credit: Smartprix

Poco C75 Specifications (Expected)

As per the report, the Poco C75 features a 6.88-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Poco C75 is believed to have a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel auxiliary lens. For selfies and video calls, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera is anticipated.

The device is reported to house a 5,160mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Furthermore, it may feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The dimensions of the Poco C75 have been indicated to be 171.9 x 77.8 x 8.2mm with a weight of 204 grams. Notably, the handset shares several characteristics with the recently launched Redmi 14C and is expected to serve as a successor to last year’s Poco C65.