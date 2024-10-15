iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 7 Now Available for iPhone Ahead of Stable Release

Apple has released the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 7 update for iPhones, which mainly includes fixes for previous bugs and carries over features from earlier updates. Key improvements address issues with the iPhone 16 series, Spotlight, and RCS attachment sending. The full iOS 18.1 update is expected on October 26 and will include Apple Intelligence features, but only for iPhone 15 Pro and 16 models.

Apple has released the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 7 update for the iPhone on Monday. This latest update does not introduce any significant new features; rather, it retains enhancements from previous updates. Among these are the Apple Intelligence suite, which includes artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities such as writing tools, image object removal, and web page summarization. The update also addresses various bugs identified in earlier versions, particularly those affecting the new iPhone 16 series.

According to Apple’s release notes, the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 7 comes with the build number 22B5075a. This update specifically addresses a bug affecting the iPhone 16 series that could crash the system memory during app installations involving a Capture Extension when a Camera Control app is already in use.

In addition, this update resolves a lock screen issue that led to Spotlight becoming unresponsive when accessed. Furthermore, after the introduction of rich communication services (RCS) with iOS 18, a bug was identified that prevented the sending of attachments via RCS following a SIM card swap. The latest update rectifies this problem as well.

Other enhancements include improvements related to Siri, Spotlight, Swift 6, StoreKit, and the Files app. It is important to note that this update is exclusive to developers enrolled in the Apple Developer program. Apple has also issued similar updates for its other devices, including the iPad and Mac.

The iOS 18.1 update is expected to be available for the iPhone later this month. Reports suggest that Apple may officially launch the new OS update, featuring Apple Intelligence, on October 26. This update will be compatible with all iPhone models that received the iOS 18 update last month, which includes the latest iPhone 16 series.

However, it should be noted that the Apple Intelligence features will be exclusively available on the iPhone 15 Pro models and all variants of the iPhone 16 series.