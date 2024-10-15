Realme P1 5G Launches in India with Dimensity 7300 SoC and Techlife Studio H1

Realme launched the P1 Speed 5G smartphone and Techlife Studio H1 wireless headphones in India. The P1 Speed 5G, priced from Rs. 17,999, features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and a 50MP camera. The Techlife Studio H1 headphones, priced at Rs. 4,999, offer noise cancellation and up to 70 hours of battery life. Sales start on October 20 and 21, respectively.

Realme has officially launched the Realme P1 Speed 5G smartphone in India on Tuesday, complementing this release with the introduction of the Realme Techlife Studio H1 wireless headphones. The new smartphone, part of Realme’s gaming-focused P series, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset. Additionally, it features a substantial 6,050mm² stainless steel VC cooling area designed for optimal heat management. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The Realme P1 Speed 5G is positioned as a close companion to other models in the series, including the Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G, and Realme P2 Pro 5G.

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 headphones mark Realme’s inaugural entry into the wireless audio segment in India. They support the LDAC Audio Codec and come with Hi-Res Certification.

Pricing Information

The starting price for the Realme P1 Speed 5G is set at Rs. 17,999 for the model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Conversely, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will retail at Rs. 20,999. Customers can avail of a limited-time coupon discount of Rs. 2,000, effectively pricing the 8GB and 12GB RAM versions at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively. The smartphone will be available in two color options: Brushed Blue and Textured Titanium.

The sale for the Realme P1 Speed 5G will commence on October 20 at 12:00 AM IST via Realme.com and Flipkart.

On the other hand, the Realme Techlife Studio H1 headphones are priced at Rs. 4,999, with an introductory offer allowing customers to purchase them for Rs. 4,499. Available colors for the headphones include Black, Red, and White, and they will be available for sale starting October 21 through various platforms including Realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and other major retail channels.

Specifications of Realme P1 Speed 5G

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme P1 Speed 5G operates on Android 14 with realme UI 5.0, showcasing a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display that provides a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen offers a 92.65% screen-to-body ratio and can achieve a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Additionally, it features a Rainwater Smart Touch capability. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, paired with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. With the Dynamic RAM feature, the available memory can be expanded up to 26GB.

For enhanced performance, the Realme P1 Speed 5G incorporates a stainless steel VC cooling system covering an area of 6050mm², claims to support 90fps for multiple gaming applications. For photography enthusiasts, it boasts a 50-megapixel AI camera unit, complemented by a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme P1 Speed 5G offers comprehensive options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. The onboard sensors comprise an acceleration sensor, gyroscope, magnetic induction sensor, flicker sensor, and light sensor. An in-display fingerprint sensor and IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance further enhance its features. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging capability, measuring 161.7×74.7×7.6mm and weighing 185 grams.

Features of Realme Techlife Studio H1

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic bass drivers and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They have received Hi-Res Certification and support multiple audio codecs including LDAC, AAC, and SBC. With a remarkable 43dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation feature, they ensure an uninterrupted audio experience by utilizing both feedforward and feedback microphones to detect and eliminate external noise.

The Realme Techlife Studio H1 employs three levels of Smart ANC to automatically adjust the noise cancellation intensity based on the wearer’s environment or preference. These foldable headphones come with volume control, power switch, and ANC settings. They feature an impedance of 32 ohms and a frequency response range of 20Hz-40,000Hz.

Additionally, the headphones incorporate Spatial Audio Effect technology and maintain an impressive 80ms low latency rate. The built-in 600mAh battery allows for up to 70 hours of usage on a single charge.