Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Launching on October 30th

Nothing will launch its first Community Edition smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, on October 30. This model, developed with community input, features a glowing green design and themed wallpapers and packaging. While the new edition’s look is different, its internal specs remain the same as the original Phone 2a. The base price is Rs. 23,999 in India.

Nothing is set to launch its inaugural Community Edition smartphone at the end of this month, as confirmed by the brand led by Carl Pei on Tuesday. This upcoming device is the result of the ‘Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition Project,’ which commenced in March of this year. The UK-based company has actively incorporated design elements, wallpapers, and packaging concepts suggested by the community. The original Nothing Phone 2a was introduced earlier this year, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC as its processing unit.

Announced through X, Nothing will officially unveil the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition during their next quarterly update, scheduled for October 30 at 11:00 GMT (4:30 PM IST).

Overview of the Community Edition Development

The development of the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition took shape in March, following the initial launch of the Nothing Phone 2a. This collaborative project, inviting users to contribute to a special-edition design of the Phone 2a, unfolded over six months and comprised four distinct stages. The inaugural stage concentrated on hardware design, followed by a second stage dedicated to wallpapers, a third focused on the packaging for the new phone, and the final stage centered on marketing campaigns.

Design and Features

Nothing has published a list of the winners from the Nothing Community Edition project on its official website. The ultimate design for the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition showcases a concept of phosphorescence, characterized by a green finish that glows in the dark. The accompanying wallpapers, packaging, and marketing materials share a cohesive aesthetic.

Aside from the innovative design, the wallpaper, and the packaging, the internal components of the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition are anticipated to be identical to those of the standard Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a Pricing and Specifications

The Phone 2a was officially launched in India in March at a price point of Rs. 23,999 for the entry-level 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. It operates on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging between 30Hz and 120Hz. Additionally, it features dual 50-megapixel cameras on the back along with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset is designed with an IP54-rated build for protection against dust and water.

To power the device, Nothing has integrated a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.