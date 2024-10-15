Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Renders Reveal Triple Camera Design

Samsung is anticipated to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition in the near future. This book-style foldable device is expected to present a slimmer alternative to the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, which has been the subject of numerous leaks recently. Recent design renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition have emerged online, revealing features such as a triple rear camera unit. Notably, the device appears to have a flat frame with softly curved corners.

Tipster Evan Blass recently shared suspected renders of this foldable smartphone via X (formerly Twitter). While the post does not explicitly name the device, it is widely believed to pertain to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. The first image provides insight into the device’s rear design, showcasing a triple rear camera setup with a raised camera island and individual rings for the cameras.

The second image shared by the tipster illustrates the right side of the device, which features the power button alongside the volume buttons located above it. The purported Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition includes a rose gold-colored frame that is flat with rounded corners.

Rumored Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is expected to offer a thinner profile and a less pronounced crease compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. When folded, it is projected to measure 10.6mm in thickness, a notable reduction from the Galaxy Z Fold 6‘s 12.1mm thickness. Additionally, it is anticipated to support the S Pen and feature a robust titanium frame.

Specifically, the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is rumored to incorporate a 200-megapixel main camera and is expected to boast an 8-inch internal display alongside a 6.5-inch external display. Earlier predictions suggested alternative names for the device, such as Galaxy Z Fold Slim or Galaxy Z Fold Ultra.