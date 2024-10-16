Android 15 Launches on Pixel Phones with Theft Detection and More Features

Google has started rolling out Android 15 for Pixel devices, which was officially launched on September 3. Key features include Theft Detection Lock, enhanced privacy options with Private Space, and added security measures. Foldable devices receive new multitasking capabilities and layout options. Eligible models include the Pixel 9, 8, 7, and 6 series, along with the Pixel Tablet.

The rollout of Android 15 has begun for Pixel devices, as announced by Google on Tuesday. This latest operating system was globally launched on September 3. The update introduces a range of features for Pixel devices, including enhanced security measures like Theft Detection Lock and privacy-focused additions such as Private Space. Moreover, Android 15 brings exclusive functionalities for foldable devices, along with improvements in camera performance and user authentication.

Key Features of Android 15

In a recent blog post, Google elaborated on the new features that will be available on Pixel smartphones with the Android 15 update. Among these is the Theft Detection Lock, which utilizes artificial intelligence to detect if the device has been forcibly taken or stolen, automatically locking the device. Additionally, users can utilize the existing Remote Lock functionality to manually lock the phone using their mobile number.

The Mountain View-based tech giant is taking steps to enhance device security by introducing stricter authentication requirements for actions such as removing the SIM card or disabling the Find My Device feature. Should multiple unsuccessful attempts be made, the device will automatically lock itself.

Furthermore, Google has prioritized user privacy with the anticipated Private Space feature, which allows users to securely store sensitive information. Users can enhance security for this area by adding an additional layer of authentication or choosing to hide it entirely from view.

For foldable devices like the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Android 15 enables users to pin or unpin the taskbar for streamlined access. Users can customize the layout and keep frequently used applications readily available. The update also includes an App Pairing feature, promoting multitasking by facilitating drag-and-drop file sharing. Users may save their preferred app combinations, which will then be accessible as a single app icon on the home screen.

In addition to these features, Android 15 brings several other enhancements for Pixel devices, such as improved controls for the camera app in low-light conditions, refined control for third-party camera applications, single-tap login capabilities for apps using Passkeys, and the capacity to use satellite communication in third-party apps without the need for Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity.

Eligible Google Pixel Models

A variety of Pixel smartphones—from the latest Pixel 9 series to the Pixel 6 series—are slated to receive the Android 15 upgrade. Google has confirmed that the following Pixel devices are eligible for the over-the-air (OTA) update: