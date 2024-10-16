Vivo Y300 Plus Unveiled in India: Snapdragon 695, 5,000mAh Battery, Price & Specs

Vivo has officially launched the Y300 Plus in India, marking its latest addition to the midrange Y series lineup. This new smartphone is available in two color options and features an IP54-rated construction. It boasts a 6.78-inch 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, complemented with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Y300 Plus is equipped with a dual rear camera system led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and supports a robust 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging capability.

Vivo Y300 Plus Price in India

The Vivo Y300 Plus is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It is offered in two colors: Silk Green and Silk Black. Customers can purchase the device through the Vivo India e-store. Additionally, an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 is available for transactions made using cards from HDFC, SBI, and ICICI Bank.

Vivo Y300 Plus Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y300 Plus operates on the Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. It features a 6.78-inch full-HD (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The device runs on a 6nm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Users can virtually expand the RAM by an additional 8GB, while the internal storage can be extended up to 1TB via microSD card.

In terms of photography, the Vivo Y300 Plus features a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, it incorporates a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y300 Plus include Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features consist of an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The device also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Similar to other recent models in the Y series, the Vivo Y300 Plus is IP54-rated for dust and water resistance. It houses a substantial 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, measures 164.42 x 74.92 x 7.49 mm, and weighs approximately 183.0 grams.