Redmi Note 14 5G Appears on Indonesian Certification, Suggests Global Launch

Redmi Note 14 5G was launched in China last month and is now poised for a potential release in international markets. Recent reports indicate that the smartphone has been listed on the Indonesian certification portal, suggesting an imminent launch in the country. Additionally, it has also appeared on certification websites in the United States and Europe, further signaling its global aspirations. It is noteworthy that the specifications of the device are expected to remain unchanged from the Chinese variant.

Potential International Launch for Redmi Note 14 5G

The Tech Outlook reported that the Redmi Note 14 5G has recently appeared on the Indonesian Direktorat Jenderal Sumber Daya dan Perangkat Pos dan Informatika (SDPPI), which is responsible for smartphone certifications. The device has received certification from this agency, identified by the serial number ‘104201/SDPPI/2024′ and PLG ID – ‘10047′.

The smartphone was listed with the model number 24094RAD4G, where the “G” signifies a global variant. Furthermore, it has also been reported to be present on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database in the US and the European Economic Community (EEC) databases. If confirmed, these represent three regions where the Redmi Note 14 5G might launch in the near future. Currently, the exact date for its global release remains undisclosed.

Specifications of Redmi Note 14 5G (China Variant)

The Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 14 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with an impressive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, offering configurations of up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It operates on the Android 14-based HyperOS.

For photography, the Redmi Note 14 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor featuring optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera consists of a 16-megapixel sensor designed for selfies and video calls.

Powering the device is a robust 5,110mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. For connectivity, it is compatible with dual 5G and 4G LTE networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, and equipped with a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the smartphone holds an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.