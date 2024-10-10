Infinix Zero Flip 5G Features 50MP Dual Cameras and AI Vlog Mode

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G will launch in India on October 17. It’s the company’s first foldable phone in India, competing with the Motorola Razr 50 and Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G. It features a dual camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors, 4K video recording, and a 3.64-inch cover display. The phone has a sturdy hinge and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G is set to launch in India on October 17, following its global introduction a month prior. This model represents the company’s inaugural clamshell-style foldable smartphone in the Indian market, positioning itself against competitors such as the Motorola Razr 50 and the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G. Infinix has revealed several specifications and features in advance of the launch, particularly highlighting its dual camera system.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G Cover Display Details

The Zero Flip 5G will feature a dual camera arrangement, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor that comes with a dual LED flash. This setup enables the smartphone to record videos in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second (fps).

For selfies, the device is equipped with an internal 50-megapixel camera utilizing a Samsung sensor, also supporting 4K video recording at 60fps. Notably, the manufacturer claims enhanced video recording with ProStable capabilities aimed at improving vlogs and selfies. Additionally, users can opt for either LED or screen flash when capturing images or videos.

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G will also feature an AI Vlog Mode that aims to simplify the video editing process. Other functionality includes compatibility with GoPro and a Dual View Mode, which allows users to record with both the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G Specifications (Expected)

The device is confirmed to include a 3.64-inch cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Infinix indicates that this expansive screen will enhance multitasking capabilities, allowing users to manage notifications, interact with applications, and control media playback without the need to open the device.

The hinge of the Infinix Zero Flip 5G is designed for longevity, reportedly engineered for 400,000 folds. It is anticipated that the smartphone will be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Furthermore, it may be supported by a 4,720mAh battery.